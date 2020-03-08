Hermantown’s Blake Biondi Named 2020 Mr. Hockey Award Winner

Biondi finished with 95 points in his senior season as he led the Hawks to a Class A runner-up finish.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hermantown senior forward Blake Biondi was named as the winner of the 36th annual Mr. Hockey award, given to the best senior boys hockey player in the state of Minnesota.

In his senior season, Biondi finished with 95 points on 47 goals and recorded over 200 points over his three-year career.

Biondi joins a long list of extremely accomplished players and is the first winner from the Greater Minnesota since 2014, and first future UMD Bulldog to win it, since Riley Tufte won it in 206.

While Mioni had a goal of finally winning a state championship and came up just short as class A runner-ups, he feels honored to win this award.

“The award is super it’s a great honor, honestly, it’s a really prestigious award a lot of great players have won it. I think it’s a great reflection on our program and what we’re doing here. I feel like I deserve that and I worked for it and you get what you work for. So obviously I’m just proud to be part of this program,” Biondi said.

“I was so happy for Blake, no one deserves it more. He has turned down more opportunities than 99 percent of hockey players ever even get, you know, all to come back and do this. I felt for him and all the seniors yesterday when it just didn’t quite work out but he’s told me he wouldn’t trade it for anything,” head coach Patrick Andrews added.

At the Mr. Hockey award ceremony on Sunday, they also announced Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo as the John Mariucci class AA coach of the year. Chiodo led the Thunderhawks to a 17-7-1 record and to the section 7AA semifinals as his first year as head coach.