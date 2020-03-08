Northern Star: Ava Asgaard

For this week's segment, meet one of the Hermantown girls basketball senior captains who led the Hawks to their first state tournament since 2006.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – When senior guard Ava Asgaard first moved to Hermantown, she quickly gelled with the Hawks basketball team.

“It’s been a good time. Coming in here, I wasn’t super good friends but basketball definitely brought us a strong bond and we’re like family now,” Asgaard said.

“Ava came here in 10th grade and came from Michigan and I remember the first time she walked in the gym, we were watching her shoot around a little bit over the summer and we knew right away that she was going to be a great addition, just from a talent standpoint,” assistant coach Jim Prisk added.

Since then, Asgaard has become a huge part of Hermantown’s success. This regular season, she averaged just over 10 points per game, which ranked third on the team.

“She’s one of our energy people. There’s no one better on the open court if we can get out in transition. We’ve been after her for three years to look to score more but she’s so unselfish, she wants to pass before she shoots. And there have been times where she’s learned this year that she needs to in crucial situations, she needs to become a scorer and she has, and I don’t think anyone has made bigger baskets for us in key situations than Ava has, and she’s accepted that,” Prisk said.

As a co-captain, Asgaard helped lead the Hawks to win the section 7AAA title for the first time in 14 years.

“It felt great, we were all really pumped. Really happy, it’s just kind of like a dream come true it felt like unreal kind of,” Asgaard said.

And finally making it back to state is a little more special for Asgaard and the other six seniors on the team who knew if they could stay healthy this year, they had a chance to make a run.

“Since the end of last season, we knew we were going to come out strong next year and we all just practiced and pushed ourselves and wanted it. Staying healthy was a big thing this season. We knew we had a shot at it, we just had to stay healthy, stay in shape and we had a good shot,” Asgaard said.

“You’re going to go as far as your seniors take you and we’ve been really lucky to have a very large group of seniors who have accepted their role and have bought in from day one and they’re commitment and hard work finally paid off,” Prisk added.

The Hawks are unseeded and will face a tough task in top seed DeLaSalle in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. But for Asgaard, she’s just enjoying spending more time with a team that’s grown into so much.

“Giving us another week of practice, another week of games, another week together. It’s great to be able to keep going and a good way to end senior year,” Asgaard said.