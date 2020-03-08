Suspect in Cloquet Double Homicide Found, Arrested in ‘Wooded Area’

33-year-old Sheldon Thompson was arrested in Perch Lake Township in Carlton County.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Authorities have arrested 33-year-old Sheldon Thompson of Cloquet, in connection to the deaths of a mother and her young son on the Fond Du Lac Reservation in Cloquet.

At 8:43 pm Sunday, Thompson was arrested in a wooded area off Mission Road in Perch Lake Township in Carlton County on the Reservation, police said. He was taken into custody with the assistance of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and a K-9 from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was booked in Carlton County Jail on two counts of Second Degree Homicide. Formal charges are pending by the Carlton County Attorney’s Office. Investigators continue to determine a motive for the crime.

Thompson was on the run from law enforcement since Saturday, when Cloquet Police discovered the bodies of a 27-year old woman and her 18-month-old son around 1 p.m. in a home on the 1600 Block of Locke Lane, responding to a welfare call from a concerned citizen.

An eerie calm settled over the crime scene Sunday afternoon.

Thompson is currently on unsupervised probation for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in 2017. He has multiple convictions for assault and Domestic Assault dating back to 2009.

According to investigators, “numerous witnesses” are being interviewed.

Fond Du Lac Tribal Chariman Kevin Dupuis released the following statement about the incident:

“We live in a very close-knit community in which trauma to any one individual or group deeply affects our collective well-being. We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our people and our neighboring communities, with which FDL has strong ties.”

The medical examiner’s office in Ramsey, Minnesota will perform autopsies to determine the cause of deaths of the victims.

This double homicide comes just five months after a Minneapolis man was arrested for shooting another man in the head during a funeral at the nearby Fond Du Lac Head Start Gymnasium.

That man pleaded not guilty, his trial set for later this month.

A lot of heartache for such a close-knit community.