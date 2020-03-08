Wilderness Forward Tyler Watkins Commits to Union College

The Hermantown native currently sits second on the Wilderness with 42 points.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Hermantown alum and current Minnesota Wilderness forward Tyler Watkins announced his commitment to Union College.

Watkins is in his second full season with the Wilderness and currently sits second on the team with 42 points. Watkins also recently competed in the NAHL Top Prospects Showcase and recorded two goals.

Watkins was a two time state champion at Hermantown and led the Hawks his senior year with 54 points.