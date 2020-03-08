Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Reopens after Five Months Closed

Center officially opens March 21st.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation in Duluth is opening later this month, and on Sunday they invited the public to an open house to see the facilities before animals start arriving.

Wildwoods was closed for 5 months to renew its permit with the Minnesota DNR.

Once open, it will continue to house and rehabilitate certain animals at their facility, and transport others, like raptors, elsewhere.

Staff at the facility said they are grateful for the donations and support they received while they were closed.

“We can expect pretty soon probably in April and May that we’ll start to get baby squirrels in, and then we’ll get baby bunnies and then we’ll get nestlings and so we’re really excited that we’re gonna be back and that we’re gonna be able to help the community and help the animals,” said Executive Director Jessica LaBumbard.

Wildwoods will open March 21st, seven days a week from 10am-1pm, and 4pm-6pm. People are asked to drop animals off during those times.