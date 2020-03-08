Yellowjackets Hockey Alum Andrew Durham Signs With ECHL Norfolk Admirals

Durham finished his senior year at UWS with 10 goals and 10 assists.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey forward Andrew Durham has signed a contract to finish the 2019-20 season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Durham finished his senior year with 10 goals and 10 assists and recorded 52 points over his three year Yellowjacket carer.

Durham is the third Yellowjacket to play in the ECHL and first since 2018.