Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy in Cass County, Second Man Found Dead in Home

BACKUS, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed an armed adult male while responding to reports of an intruder at a residence in Backus Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received initial reports of an intruder at a residence and a shot fired around 1:38 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found an armed adult male on a residential street.

Authorities say the male approached the deputies with a firearm and was fatally shot by a deputy.

A second adult male was found deceased inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time. The officers involved in the fatal shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.