Ashland High School to Join Heart O’ North Conference

Ashland was previously a part of the Lake Superior Conference, but they would realign and add Grand Rapids.

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Atheltic Association has approved the conference realignment request for Ashland High School.

The Heart O’ North Conference includes Northwestern and Hayward.