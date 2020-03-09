Ready, Set, Run Like a Leprechaun This Saturday in Hermantown

Grandma's Marathon is Hosting the Annual Saint Fennessy 4k Saturday, March 14, 2020

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Runners are gearing up for the 7th annual Saint Fennessy 4k Fun Run happening Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m.

There will be changes to the race this year that organizers say will significantly enhance the experience for participants.

The race begins at Hermantown High School and travels along Arrowhead Road, but this year the new course will turn north on Stebner Road and the finish line will be positioned just outside of Skyline Social & Games, which will host a larger and more streamlined finisher area for the event.

The post-race celebration will take place indoors at the newly renovated facility, and will offer plenty of space to enjoy live music and take part in post-race family-friendly activities.

A costume contest will take place with prizes awarded to the participants with the most popular St. Patrick’s Day attire.

Skyline also offers traditional bowling, duckpin bowling, arcade games and virtual reality experiences that participants and families can enjoy following the race.

The race entry fee is $30 for adults and $10 for kids 14 & under until midnight on Thursday, March 12.

All 4K participants will receive a complimentary beverage, winter hat and knit gloves.

The race capacity is limited to 850 participants and sold out last year.

If the capacity is not met prior to midnight on Thursday, in-person registration will be $35 for adults and $10 for kids on Friday, March 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Skyline, and from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside Hermantown High School on race morning

The race is also a fundraising event for the Youth Athletes Foundation, a Grandma’s Marathon Program focused on the development of healthy lifestyles.

Click here to register today.