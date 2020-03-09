Skier and Snowmobiler Found Dead in Cook County Over Weekend

COOK COUNTY, Minn.-Two people died in separate skiing and snowmobiling events over the weekend in Cook County.

On Sunday morning Cook County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received a report of a snowmobile accident on the North Shore State Trail in the area south of the Temperance River Road in Schroeder.

Initial observations of the victim included noticing that the helmet was intact, but the victim was having trouble breathing so rescue breaths were initiated.

CPR was continued until advised to stop by a doctor from North Shore Health. The victim has been identified as Lisa Schmitz, 63, of Mankato.

The accident will be investigated by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and an autopsy will be completed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

On Saturday evening the Cook County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a report of an overdue skier, David McCarthy, 60, who was thought to be skiing in the Pincushion Ski Area.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Search & Rescue, North Shore Health Ambulance, Grand Marais first responders, and USFS law enforcement responded, establishing a staging area at Pincushion and initiated a search.

During the course of the search, the party was found deceased.

An autopsy will be completed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death. There were no signs of trauma or suspicious activity.