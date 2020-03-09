Spring Eat Downtown Week Serves Up Delicious Deals

15 Restaurants Are Offering $10 Lunch Specials and $25 Dinner Specials

DULUTH, Minn. – March 9 – 14 is a special week for Northlanders looking to try out local restaurants in downtown Duluth.

Spring Eat Downtown Week offers the opportunity to enjoy special multi–course meals from fifteen local restaurants.

Lunch specials are all $10, and dinner specials are $25.

Event organizers say it’s a special chance to taste some new menu items at your favorite spots, or try someplace you haven’t been to before.

“Gives the restaurants a great platform to spotlight what their specialties are and the uniqueness of their own restaurant,” says Darlene Marshall, special events coordinator for the Greater Downtown Council.

“These truly are your neighbors. These are the people who are in the trenches every day with all of us, so it’s a great way to support them and feed your family too.”

Eat Downtown Week runs through Saturday, March 14.

Restaurants Participating:

Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro

Dubh Linn Pub

Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park

JJ Astor

Little Angie’s Cantina & Grill

Lyric Kitchen Bar

Restaurant 301

7 West TapHouse

Silos Restaurant

Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake

The Boat Club

Toasty’s

Valentini’s Vicino Lago

Zeitgeist Arts Café

Click here for more information and to see menu options from participating locations.