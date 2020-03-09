Spring Eat Downtown Week Serves Up Delicious Deals
15 Restaurants Are Offering $10 Lunch Specials and $25 Dinner Specials
DULUTH, Minn. – March 9 – 14 is a special week for Northlanders looking to try out local restaurants in downtown Duluth.
Spring Eat Downtown Week offers the opportunity to enjoy special multi–course meals from fifteen local restaurants.
Lunch specials are all $10, and dinner specials are $25.
Event organizers say it’s a special chance to taste some new menu items at your favorite spots, or try someplace you haven’t been to before.
“Gives the restaurants a great platform to spotlight what their specialties are and the uniqueness of their own restaurant,” says Darlene Marshall, special events coordinator for the Greater Downtown Council.
“These truly are your neighbors. These are the people who are in the trenches every day with all of us, so it’s a great way to support them and feed your family too.”
Eat Downtown Week runs through Saturday, March 14.
Restaurants Participating:
- Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
- Dubh Linn Pub
- Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park
- JJ Astor
- Little Angie’s Cantina & Grill
- Lyric Kitchen Bar
- Restaurant 301
- 7 West TapHouse
- Silos Restaurant
- Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake
- The Boat Club
- Toasty’s
- Valentini’s Vicino Lago
- Zeitgeist Arts Café
Click here for more information and to see menu options from participating locations.