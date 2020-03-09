UMD Engineering Students Helping Make Esmond Building More Sustainable

Engineering students submitting recommendations to developer to redevelop the building to be more energy efficient.

DULUTH, Minn.- The redevelopment of the Esmond Building, also known as the former Seaway Hotel in Lincoln Park is getting some help from young college engineering students.

Ecolibrium 3, the non-profit focused on improving sustainability in Lincoln Park, partnered with UMD’s Swenson College of Engineering.

Students will look at the Esmond and develop recommendations to present to the developer to make the building more energy efficient.

According to Ecolibrium 3’s CEO, it’s a good way to get the next generation of engineers focused on sustainability.

“The Esmomd is a really unique structure in that there are lots of opportunities and the developer is very interested in looking at things like energy production on site, like solar and wind,” CEO Jodi Slick said.

“We want our future engineers to be thinking about community and using that as a lens, also thinking about sustainability.”

The students will present their first set of recommendations to the developer in the next couple of weeks.

The plan for the building will be to keep the ground level for commercial use and transform all the other floors into housing.

The developer ideally hopes to begin interior demolition in the summer.