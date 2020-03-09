UMD’s Haleigh Reindl Returns to Nationals in 800-Meter Run

Reindl comes into the race with the seventh-fastest time among the 19-runner field.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Haleigh Reindl will represent the Bulldogs at the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field championships.

This will be her second straight trip to nationals after making it last year as a freshman in the 800-meter run. Reindl says that experience was very important for getting in the right mindset this time around.

“It does help that I know what to expect because last year, I had no idea what I was doing. I know how these girls are going to go out. I know how they’re going to race and that helps ease my mind a little bit,” said Reindl.

“I think you’re already setting the bar really high when you go as a freshman and you go in with the expectations of that’s going to happen. For whatever reason, some times it doesn’t. But it’s been really great to see her repeat and start to kind of take herself up to that next level also,” head coach Laura Harmon said.

The meet will take place Friday in Birmingham, AL. Reindl comes into the race with the seventh-fastest time among the 19-runner field.