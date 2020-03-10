Battle-Tested Hermantown Boys To Face Top Seed Princeton in Section Title Game

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team are back in the section championship game for the first time in two years.

The Hawks have not had an easy road to the title game as they have had to battle back from multiple double-digit deficits, leading up to their championship match-up against top seed Princeton.

“I think we just learned that we just got to play hard for entire game, no matter if we’re up by 20 or down by 20. When we played Hibbing, we were down by 20 and we just had to fight back and we just learned how to just played hard for the whole game,” guard Peter Soumis said.

“Everybody can see the box score stuff. But not everybody sees, the battle within and the battle when your back’s against the wall. We’ve been a little more battle-tested than Princeton in that sense. They got down to Rapids a little bit there. But they haven’t had to face the adversity that we’ve had to, which I think gives us a slight advantage come Thursday night,” said head coach Andy Fenske.

Tip-off for the game between the Hawks and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.