Bentleyville Opens Survey for Public Input

DULUTH, Minn.– Winter may be about over but Bentleyville Tour of Lights is looking for your feedback to make the annual attraction better than ever.

A survey is open right now online. It’s been seven years since Bentleyville has done a survey. It only takes about 2-3 minutes to fill out. Some questions are multiple choice others let you type out a response. Bentleyville is looking to hear what you like or don’t like about the attraction at Bayfront Park. Some questions even ask where people go after they leave like what restaurants or hotels.

Owner Nathan Bentley is hoping to get at least 5,000 responses.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the event fresh and new and enjoyable to everybody. So collecting up information from a majority of people helps us do that,” said Bentley. “Bentleyville has grown so much in the last seven years that we wanted to put one together and collect some new data.”

The survey will be open for the next couple of weeks. Responses on the survey are confidential. Visit Duluth will also be analyzing the results.