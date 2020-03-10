Cloquet Man Charged With Three Counts of Second Degree Murder

CLOQUET, Minn. – The 33-year-old Cloquet man arrested in connection to the deaths of a young mother, her unborn child, and her one-year-old son on the Fond Du Lac Reservation in Cloquet has been formally charged with second-degree murder.

Sheldon Thompson appeared in court Tuesday in Carlton County where he was charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Bail was set at $1 million with no cash option.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 7 officers responded to a call from a reporting party who stated they had spoken with Thompson who indicated to them that he had killed Defoe and her child.

Officers from the Fond du lac Police Department and Cloquet Police Department responded to the residence of Defoe for a welfare check.

According to court records, when police arrived at the residence they observed damage to the front door and received no response after knocking on the door.

A Fond du Lac Housing worker told police that he had been performing work at the residence and noticed the home was in disarray, which was unusual, and the bedroom doors were closed but he did not enter the bedrooms.

According to the complaint, authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence to check on the welfare of Defoe and her one-year-old child.

When officers entered the first bedroom of the residence they located Defoe deceased in the closet with several deep lacerations.

Officers also located the body of Defoe’s son in a second bedroom who had “observable bruising around the head” according to the criminal complaint.

According to court reports, law enforcement began making attempts to locate Thompson who eventually called 911 indicating a desire to turn himself in and gave officers a location.

When officers arrived at the stated location Thompson was not there but was eventually located with the assistance of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and a K-9 in a wooded area off Mission Road in Perch Lake Township and was taken into custody.

According to the medical examiner, Defoe was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court again on March 16.