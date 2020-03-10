Duluth Police and Fire Departments Face Off on the Ice

Each team has players of skill levels ranging from recreational up through guys who played some semi-pro hockey.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police and Fire Departments faced off on Tuesday night in their annual hockey game.

Over a dozen players on each team competed fro the win.

The real prize for winning the game is a year of bragging rights.

Even though there is not much on the line, the players say it is nice to be out of their stressful jobs for the night.

“A lot of our folks are playing year-round especially during the winter you know fun leagues and that sort of thing but it’s just fun to come out here and play them we see them on the street all the time so it’s fun to get out of that environment and play them on the ice,” said Rob Hurst, a patrol officer for the Duluth Police Department.

The police department ended up winning the game 4-2.