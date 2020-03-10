Keene Creek Park Improvements Presented to the Public

An informational meeting was held to discuss the improvements and upgrades to the park.

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s most popular Dog and Recreation Parks is getting some big upgrades this year.

We’re talking about Keene Creek Park near Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

Planned changes include accessibility upgrades, a new playground, dog park improvements, trail resurfacing, and a new bicycle pumping rack.

In 2016 the City Council approved the Keene Creek Mini Master Plan as part of the larger St. Louis River Corridor Initiative.

“This is part of the half and half tax initiative where we’re revitalizing parks and recreation amenities in the Western part of town and part of that intitiative is to ensure the public knows what we’re doing, and this is just part of that process,” said Jim Shoberg, Senior Parks Planner with Duluth Parks and Recreation.

Funding for the improvements is coming from Tourism Tax Dollars and federal grants.

The city is looking for a contractor, construction is planned for this summer.