Local Fitness Clubs Are Maintaining Healthy Practices In Response To Coronavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local gyms and fitness clubs in the Twin Ports are taking precautions due to the coronavirus concerns.

The Superior YMCA is amping up its regular cleaning practices by wiping down equipment and other surface areas frequently.

They have also hired more staff to do more cleaning around the building.

The fitness club has also posted signs reminding people to use good judgment to help keep others healthy.

“We want people to continue using good healthy habits, but we want them to be mindful, safe, and respectful of everyone around them at the same time,” said CEO Chris Stenberg.

Staff at the Superior YMCA are asking members who are sick to stay home and wait 24 hours after all symptoms go away.