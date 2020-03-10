McDonald’s Retaining Wall Crumbles

City contractors coming in to evaluate the wall.

DULUTH, Minn.- A big portion of a retaining wall collapsed at a busy Duluth McDonald’s.

It happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at the McDonald’s on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road.

The railing detached from the parking lot, and chunks of the wall fell down below along the road.

City officials told FOX 21 that contractors were called in to contain the collapse. Part of the parking lot is blocked off.

A City of Duluth building official will be on site first thing Wednesday to evaluate the wall.