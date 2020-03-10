Salvation Army of Duluth Encourages Food, Monetary Donations This Month

March is FoodShare Month in Minnesota; Food, Monetary Donations will be Doubled

DULUTH, Minn. – The March food drive is happening at the Duluth Salvation Army.

In the past, the organization has collected over $18,000 and more than 11,000 pounds of food.

During the month of March, all donations of food and money will be matched from the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign.

“It really helps a lot with just helping get over a bump in the road or helping to stabilize so a family can address whatever other issue they might be facing,” said Gordon Mesedahl, Development Director at the Salvation Army in Duluth.

The Salvation Army is also holding a “Lent Challenge” during the month of March.

The organization is asking Northlanders who gave something up to give something back to the community.

Donations are accepted online and in person.

Click here to donate online.

The Salvation Army of Duluth is located at 215 South 27th Avenue West.

The Salvation Army wants to provide balanced meals, so healthy food is appreciated.