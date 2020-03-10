Third Wisconsin Person Tests Positive for New Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A third person in Wisconsin, and the second in Dane County, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

State health officials announced the latest positive case on Tuesday.

The news came on the same day that the Osceola School District in western Wisconsin canceled classes so that its facilities could be thoroughly cleaned because someone sickened by the virus attended an event at its high school last weekend.

The state Department of Health Services says the latest person to test positive was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home.