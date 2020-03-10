UMD Women’s Basketball Set for Another NCAA Run

DULUTH, Minn. – Another year, another trip to the NCAA tournament for the UMD women’s basketball team. Thanks to a record-breaking season, the Bulldogs are in great shape to improve on their performance from last season.

“It was the first time in however many years and it was all excitement. And this year, I think we know we can make a run and actually go far. I think that’s what we’re focusing on and not trying to get caught up in all of the hype,” said forward Katie Stark.

“We made the trip. We know what the atmosphere is going to be like. Now every single game, every single team that we play is going to be one of the best teams in every conference. So it’s exciting and we got to be ready to bring our “A” game,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

Depth has been key for UMD this season, which was made even more prevalent during the NSIC tournament which featured a breakout performance from junior guard Ann Simonet.

“Our team out there, the way we work together. I just feed off of their energy. It was just great team-ball,” said Simonet.

“She was putting up some numbers. She was scoring in the tournament and she did a great job. Anybody on our team is capable of doing that so it’s fun when somebody else gets to step up every single game,” Pearson said.

The Bulldogs will open against Fort Hays State, the team they opened the season against back in early November.

“We weren’t really meshing well that game. We really couldn’t get the ball into the rim honestly. I think it’s going to be a really great opportunity for us to go in there and see how much we’ve improved,” said forward Brooke Olson.

“We’ve definitely grown as a team and I’m sure they have too and switched some things up. We can use some of what happened then and learn from that,” Stark said.

But Coach Pearson has maintained all season that it doesn’t matter who her team faces as long as they focus on what has made them successful this season.

“I think the nice thing with our team right now is we haven’t peaked in my opinion. We have another level that we are capable of getting to so we’re trying to figure out how to get there and that’s communication, energy and finishing plays,” said Pearson.

“I think just tuning everything up. Sharpening everything, focusing on the details. That’s what it’s been all year long,” Olson said.

“Every team we play is so good, but it does come down to who’s going to play harder. We need to focus on bringing that energy and just being us,” said Simonet.

The second-seeded Bulldogs will face the seventh-seeded Tigers Friday on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.