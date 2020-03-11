Duluth Passes Ordinance Approving Census Workers to Enter Multi-Unit Housing Structures

Officials say ordinance is key to getting accurate count of Duluthians

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council passed an ordinance giving census workers access to multi-unit housing structures, like apartment buildings, as they conduct the upcoming 2020 census.

“Meaning that we can now officially access residents who want and need and deserve to be counted that we were previously unable to get to on a door to door basis,” explained Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Officials say counting all renters is important to getting an accurate count of people who have historically not been included in the census like people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community.

Federal funding to the state is based on getting an accurate count of everybody.

The average Minnesotan brings in about $2,800 per year in federal funds.

“It is projected that nearly a million people will be miscounted or not counted in the state of Minnesota. If you multiply that $28,000 per decade times a million, that’s a lot of money that we could potentially lose out on,” explained Felipe Illescas of the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs.

Census questionnaire assistance centers are now being set up across the state, including three in Duluth.

More Minnesota workers are needed to help complete the 2020 census. The temporary job pays $24 per hour.