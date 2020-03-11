Eskomos Boys Basketball to Face Pioneers in Section 7AA Final

Esko and Pierz will play for a trip to state on Friday at Romano Gym. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Esko and Duluth Marshall would battle the entire way and force overtime, but in the end the Eskomos hung on for the 67-64 win in the section 7AA semifinal.

In the other semifinal, Pierz started off strong and dominated the rest of the way to get the 88-60 win over Virginia. The Eskomos and Pioneers will face off in the section 7AA final on Friday at Romano Gym. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.