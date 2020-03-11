Fourth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Minnesota
The Fourth Confirmed Case in Minnesota is in Olmsted County
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials have confirmed the state’s fourth case of the coronavirus in a person in Olmsted County.
That county’s public health department planned a news conference later Wednesday and no additional details were immediately available.
The state’s earlier cases involve residents of Anoka, Ramsey and Carver counties.
The state earlier this week set aside $21 million for a response to the virus.