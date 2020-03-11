Greyhounds Boys Basketball to Meet Rivals Bluejackets in Section Title Game

Tip-off between Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti is set for 7:00 p.m. at Elk River High School.

DULUTH, Minn. – The section 7AAAA boys basketball championship will take place on Thursday night, pitting Duluth East against arch rivals Cambridge-Isanti.

The Bluejackets have ended the Greyhounds’ season the past two years, but that face has not crossed the mind of this year’s squad.

“With Cambridge it’s always, everyone’s expecting it to be a great game and it’s obviously going to be a good game with the history behind it. We try not to get too involved with the hype and just focus on the game plan and go out there and do what we need to do,” forward Zaa Buffalo said.

“As much as I’ve said it before, we just have to go out and play. They’re not concerned that we’ve lost to Cambridge-Isanti the last two years, we don’t even talk about it, I don’t even think about it to be honest with you, they don’t either. We’re just going to show up, we’re going to have fun and we’re just going to go play,” head coach Rhett McDonald added.

Tip-off for the section 7AAAA final is set for 7:00 p.m. at Elk River High School.