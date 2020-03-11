Harlem Globetrotter Flip White Visits Duluth Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Amsoil Arena Will Host the Harlem Globetrotters Sunday, March 29

DULUTH, Minn. – Harlem Globetrotter Flip White slam dunked his way into the FOX 21 Local News Studios Wednesday morning.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing at Amsoil Arena Sunday, March 29.

White will be making two stops Wednesday, March 11. One at Lakewood Elementary School and the other at YMCA at the Essentia Wellness.

In advance of the Harlem Globetrotters upcoming performance in Duluth, White is speaking to kids on how to T.E.A.M. Up at School, a program designed by the Globetrotters in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence to help youth in our schools and communities.

The interactive program focuses on Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

Flip will also do a meet and greet at the YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center located at 4289 Ugstad Road in Hermantown at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

He will share stories, spread laughs, pose for pictures, show tricks and sign autographs.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the upcoming performance at Amsoil Arena, click here.