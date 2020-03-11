Harlem Globetrotter Visits Duluth Elementary School

Flip White showed off moves and taught kids about the dangers of bullying

DULUTH, Minn. – A member of the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by Lakewood Elementary in Duluth.

Flip White showed off some of his moves for the kids while teaching them about the dangers of bullying in schools.

“I come in with the tricks, get their attention, they look like what’s going to happen next, boom, hit them with the message. They’re like alright. Then hit them with a couple tricks in the message, now they got it in their head, it’s stuck to their head, now they’re paying attention and they’re like okay, maybe it’s not cool to bully this person,” explained White.

The Globetrotters ‘Team Up for Schools’ campaign takes them around the country teaching kids how to stand up to bullying.

Each letter of the word ‘Team’ means something.

‘T’ is for talk.

‘E’ is for empathize.

‘A’ is for ask.

‘M’ is for mobilize.

The kids seemed to take the message to heart.

“If something or someone is bugging you, you can go talk to anyone, your teacher, your parent, or your friend,” explained fourth-grader Kirsten.

The Globetrotters are scheduled to play a game at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Sunday, March 29th.