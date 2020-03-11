Hilltoppers Girls Basketball Upsets No. 3 Wildcats in Class AA Quarterfinals

Duluth Marshall will play Providence Academy in the Class AA semifinals on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team used a big second half to upset the No. 3 seed New London-Spicer 60-56 in the class AA quarterfinals.

Gianna Kneepkens finished with 26 points while Grace Kirk chipped in with 25 points.

The Hilltoppers now advance to the class AA semifinals on Friday. Duluth Marshall will take on unseeded Providence Academy, who upset No. 2 seed Sauk Centre High School 47-42. Tip-off for that semifinal game is set for 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Williams Arena.