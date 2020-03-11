Local Boxers Get Set for Fight Night at Grand Casino

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Grand Casino in Hinckley will host another great card of boxing action Friday night, which will feature a pair of local fighters.

Ryan Watson has had his last two fights there and he says he’s excited to head down there once again.

“This fight is going to be huge with Showtime being there and having four of the fights be televised fights. I just got to be there and impress one person and it could make your whole career. It’s just cool to have that opportunity to get on an undercard like that at this stage of my career,” Watson said.

A Northland newcomer will also step in the ring as Danyelle “D-Day” Williams recently moved up to Duluth from Owatanna and this will be his first fight in nearly two years.

“The fighters that I know here in Duluth are the cream of the crop. I got in with some good trainers and got in with a good team now and I feel like it’s definitely going to show. I’m definitely ready to knock off the ring rust and get in there and showcase my abilities,” said Williams.

Watson will face Lawrence Subelka while Williams will take on James Barnes. The action begins Friday night at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here.