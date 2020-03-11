Mobile Sauna Take Up A Residency On The Lakewalk

Cedar and Stone will be open on the Lakewalk until May.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new mobile sauna is taking up a residency on the Lakewalk in Duluth.

Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna, which launched in December, is partnering with the Inn on Lake Superior in Canal Park to offer a unique experience.

Visitors to the wood fire sauna will have a chance to enjoy the gorgeous views of Lake Superior from the large panoramic windows.

Staff will be there guiding customers through the process and talking about the benefits of using a sauna.

“Life comes with stress and the only space I know that relieves stress this much is the sauna. It works every time, in the sense of heating up our bodies and melting away stress. I think people want that,” said founder Justin Juntunen.

Click here to book an appointment.