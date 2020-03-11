UMD Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal Series Versus Miami to be Closed to the Public Amid COVID-19 Concerns

All NCHC quarterfinal series taking place this weekend will be closed to the public.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The NCHC has announced that all four quarterfinal series taking place this weekend, including the UMD men’s hockey game against Miami (OH) at AMSOIL Arena, will be closed to the public. Only student-athletes, coaches, event and team staff, credentialed media and student-athlete family members will be permitted to attend.

This comes on the wake of the NCAA announcing that all tournament games and events will be closed to the public, which includes the NCAA men’s hockey tournament and Frozen Four in Detroit, Michigan.

All games were be streamed on NCHC.tv and will be free to watch. Fans looking for a refund should contact the UMD ticket department.