University of Superior Extending Spring Break, Suspending Face-To-Face Classes due to Coronavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior Chancellor Renee Wachter announced on Wednesday that the UWS campus will begin taking precautions to help slow the potential spread of coronavirus in the region effective next week:

We are acting out of an abundance of caution and taking proactive steps to better prepare in case our area becomes impacted. In addition, we are committed to ensuring that our students will successfully complete this semester and proceed with their graduation plans. We also want to take steps to slow the potential spread of this illness in our region. We learned within the last few hours that other UW institutions and institutions nationwide are taking similar precautions. As a result, the following decisions have been made: