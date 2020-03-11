University of Superior Extending Spring Break, Suspending Face-To-Face Classes due to Coronavirus
SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior Chancellor Renee Wachter announced on Wednesday that the UWS campus will begin taking precautions to help slow the potential spread of coronavirus in the region effective next week:
We are acting out of an abundance of caution and taking proactive steps to better prepare in case our area becomes impacted. In addition, we are committed to ensuring that our students will successfully complete this semester and proceed with their graduation plans. We also want to take steps to slow the potential spread of this illness in our region. We learned within the last few hours that other UW institutions and institutions nationwide are taking similar precautions. As a result, the following decisions have been made:
- All classes, events, and programming on our campus will be held as scheduled through March 14.
- We will extend our spring break by one week, which means spring break will now take place March 16-29. On-campus classes are now scheduled to resume in an alternate delivery mode Monday, March 30. As noted below, classes that are online will continue without any interruption.
- If possible, students should arrange to be away from campus during this extended break, as well as when classes resume. Be sure to bring your class/instructional materials with you, as well as other indispensable personal items such as prescriptions.
- We recognize that some students may be unable to return to their permanent residence for various reasons and will need to stay in their residence halls. At this time, services for those students will be available such as dining services in the Yellowjacket Union, residence halls, Jim Dan Hill Library and Marcovich Wellness Center.
- On March 30, on-campus classes will begin in their alternate delivery mode. The first possible date that campus may resume face-to-face classes would be April 13.
- The emergency response team will assess safety and risk between now and then and update students and the campus by April 8. Should the period extend, the university will provide at least five days’ notice.
- More information will be coming soon on the plans for the alternate delivery mode and how students and instructors will be supported in making this change.
- Classes that are already online will not be affected by the spring break extension and will continue as regularly scheduled.
- Campus operations remain uninterrupted. We are mindful of the welfare and well-being of our employees. At this time, the campus is a safe place to work. The campus will remain open in accordance with UW System Administrative Policy 1235. Student employees can continue to work during this break and after without interruption. The emergency response team will continue to monitor health, risk and safety issues daily.
- There will be specific information sent to our international students. If you have immediate questions, please contact Salisa Hochstetler
- The following travel guidelines are now in effect. Travel will remain under review.
- All upcoming university-sponsored travel for employees and students is being canceled through the end of the semester for areas at a CDC level 3 health notice for COVID-19. This currently includes China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea. This list may change if additional areas are impacted.
- Anyone who has traveled to these areas for any reason is strongly advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, whether or not symptoms are present, before returning to our campus.
- We also strongly discourage employees and students from any non-essential university-sponsored travel through the end of the semester. If you are altering university-sponsored travel plans, please consult Dawn McMillan or Tia Harrison in the Business Office.
- If you opt to travel for any reason, please know that there could be health risks involved. If you travel, we ask you to self-monitor for 14 days after you return for fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
- Students who are in a study away program should consult with Anya Russom, UW-Superior Study Away Coordinator, on whether to stay or return. Decisions about summer study away will be made in late April. Decisions for fall will be made at a later date in accordance with international and domestic partners.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will provide updates to our campus community as quickly as possible when additional information becomes available.