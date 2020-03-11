University of Wisconsin Madison Suspending Face-To-Face Instruction

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced on Wednesday that they will be suspending spring semester face-to-face instruction due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a message from the Chancellor posted to the University’s website on Wednesday, the suspension will be effective Monday, March 23 and will continue at least through Friday, April 10.

Additionally, students are being asked to not return to residence halls following Spring Break:

“Residents are being asked to take essential belongings, academic materials, laptops and medications with them for Spring Break and not return to residence halls following Spring Break through at least April 10. We hope that students will return to their permanent residence and complete their coursework remotely. Follow-up communication will be sent by University Housing to all affected residents shortly.”

Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the campus will remain open and faculty and staff are asked to continue their regular work scheduled unless advised otherwise.

On Tuesday, the University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel sent a system-wide message to students, faculty, and staff advising them to prepare to movie classroom instruction online due to coronavirus concerns.

The Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses are currently on Spring Break through the end of the week.