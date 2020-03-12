Benedicting Living Community Limiting Visitors Due to COVID-19 Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – Benedictine Living Community is limiting visitors into their Duluth campus effective immediately to help protect the health of their residents.

According to a recent press release from the organization, while there is still a lot of unknown information about COVID-19 these precautionary steps will help protect the health of the elderly population that they serve.

“The health and wellness of our residents/tenants and the caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” said Barb Wessberg, Executive Director. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.”

Wessberg says they are also taking steps to educate staff and families of residents on symptoms of COVID-19 and protocols for staff to stay home if they are feeling ill or displaying symptoms.