CHUM Brings In Portable Handwashing Stations In Response To Coronavirus Threat

Handwashing stations are geared to make it easier for CHUM visitors to keep their hands clean.

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM in Duluth is taking the first steps to prevent and delay any potential threat of the coronavirus within its facilities.

The organization has rented and installed nearly 10 portable handwashing stations in the shelter and the food shelf to help make it easier for people to keep their hands clean.

They are also following guidelines from St. Louis County and using other government resources to determine more precautionary measures.

The Executive director says prevention is so important because having to quarantine people would be very difficult.

“People in homeless shelters are particularly vulnerable. It is hard for us to maintain distance. It’s hard for us to do isolation,” said Lee Stuart. “Many people have underlying illnesses that a virus could have a heavier impact on.”

The community can help CHUM in its prevention efforts by donating hand soap and disinfecting wipes.