Conventions Cancel At DECC Amid Coronavirus Concerns; Venue Could Shut Down Temporarily

DULUTH, Minn. — Conventions at the DECC are beginning to cancel because of coronavirus fears. And if business continues to drop out, the DECC could shut down for some time.

“It’s possible that we would shut down, definitely. It depends on how long this goes. We have things we can do in the building to keep us busy. We have work to be done. But that can only go so far,” explained Chelly Townsend, the DECC’s executive director.

Townsend told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger Thursday that three conventions have canceled for next week totaling 2,500 attendees.

She says there are six other upcoming events at the DECC, including the popular Home Show, that are still on the schedule but have not decided whether to be out just yet.

Townsend is hoping to have enough business in the coming weeks and months to keep hotels and restaurants in Canal Park from losing business as well.

“We are an economic stimulator for Duluth and we take that very seriously and we want to make sure people are busy. So we will do our best to stay open if we can be in a healthy way,” Townsend said.

Townsend said Thursday that her team is taking one day at a time to see what happens next.

“People are calling us asking questions — what do you think. And we are all trying to predict the future but we just can’t do that so it’s going to be day by day, week by week,” Townsend said.