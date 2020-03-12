Cromwell Girls Top BBE, Advance to State Semi-Finals

The Cardinals move on to face Henning in the Class A semi-finals.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Senior guard Taya Hakamaki finished with 34 points as the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team knocked off Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67-58 in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Shaily Hakamaki also scored 15 points while Andrea Pocernich chipped in with 13 points of her own. The Cardinals move on to face Henning in the Class A semi-finals. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.