Duluth Police Department Employees Honored at Commendation Ceremony

Annual ceremony awards officers and civilian employees

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department awarded officers and civilians for their exceptional work this year.

The annual Commendation Ceremony brought dozens of police officers, department employees, community members, and their families together to celebrate great efforts.

Awards were given for police partnership, saving lives, and great service.

Officer Ethan Roe was named ‘Police Officer of the Year.’

“I wasn’t expecting it and when you hear about it, it makes you feel great inside that your peers respect your work and understand that what you’re doing is helping,” he said.

Roe is an eleven-year veteran of the force.

He says he was recognized for his training efforts and for the way he reduced the number of calls during UMD’s move-in day where things are known to get a little noisier in some neighborhoods.