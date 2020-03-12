MSHSL To Limit Fan Attendance at Basketball Tournament Games
The announcement comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League has announced that the girls basketball state tournaments and boys basketball section playoffs will be played with “limited spectators” beginning on Friday.
Attendance will be limited to rostered athletes, coaches, event staff, TV partners, credentialed media, and a limited number of school-approved family members of the participants.
Here is the full statement from the MSHSL: