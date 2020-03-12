NCHC cancels postseason tournament, including Frozen Faceoff

This includes this weekend's quarterfinal games and next week's Frozen Faceoff.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Thursday afternoon that they have cancelled their postseason tournament, including next week’s Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul.

This comes just one day after the league announced that the tournament will be played with no fan attendance. NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.