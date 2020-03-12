Nine Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Minnesota as of Thursday

Minnesota now has nine confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state. Four new cases were reported on Thursday.

The World Health Organization has now declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Minnesota health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6.

MINNESOTA CASES SO FAR

Fox 9 reports there are now cases reported in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Stearns counties.

Anoka County

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. They developed symptoms on Feb. 28. They sought care on March 3, were evaluated and released. They sought care again on March 9. The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Carver County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling in Europe in late February. They began to develop symptoms on March 2 and sought care on March 7. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials say the patient had contact with 12 people in three households.

Dakota County

A resident who traveled to Europe in February.

Olmsted County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 5 and sought care on March 9. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Ramsey County

The male resident is older than 65 who had recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care on March 5. They are in isolation and recovering at home. This was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 6 and sought care on March 10. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials do not believe this person had any community contact.

Stearns County