Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19
Cancellations:
- Superior High School – Mock Trial Team Event: March 12
- Superior Middle School – New York student trip: March 13
- Superior Middle School – Washington D.C. student trip
- Superior High School – Costa Rica student trip: March 14
- Big Ten Conference
- NCHC postseason tournament
Postponed:
- Choice Unlimited – Rock & Roll Heaven Masquerade Ball: Moved to July 23
- Juniors Club Northland Volleyball: All practices postponed until March 23