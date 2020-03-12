Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19

Covid 19Cancellations:

  • Superior High School – Mock Trial Team Event: March 12
  • Superior Middle School – New York student trip: March 13
  • Superior Middle School – Washington D.C. student trip
  • Superior High School – Costa Rica student trip: March 14
  • Big Ten Conference
  • NCHC postseason tournament

 

Postponed:

  • Choice Unlimited – Rock & Roll Heaven Masquerade Ball: Moved to July 23
  • Juniors Club Northland Volleyball: All practices postponed until March 23
