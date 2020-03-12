Prep Boys Basketball: Hawks, Greyhounds Fall in Section Title Games

Hermantown lost a nail-biter to Princeton while Duluth East couldn't overcome Cambridge-Isanti.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior guard Peter Soumis would score 37 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Princeton topped Hermantown 67-64 in the Section 7AAA championship game Thursday night at Duluth East High School.

And in the Section 7AAAA title game, Cambridge-Isanti ends Duluth East’s season for the third straight year as the Bluejackets knocked off the Greyhounds 81-73.