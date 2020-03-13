A U of M Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; UMD Prepares Amid Threats

Leadership at the school is now planning on using online classes after extending spring break.

DULUTH, Minn. – A University of Minnesota Twin Cities student has tested positive for coronavirus.

So far there are no reports of UMD students having the virus but that’s not stopping the campus from preparing.

Some faculty have been using various electronic delivery methods and many classes have online components already.

Swapping all academic courses to online could pose some challenges, which causes faculty to be creative with their teaching.

“How challenging it depends on the academic area. it depends on how much course material and experiences have already been done by distance.

In some cases, students may not have access to the internet or other electronic means.

University staff says they are taking that into consideration to find ways to remedy the situation.

Online classes for UMD are in effect at least until April 1st.