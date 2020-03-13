City Shares Preparation Plans In Response To The Covid-19 Threat

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth city leaders and local agencies gave an update on their preparations in response to the Coronavirus threat.

City officials say they have been planning for several weeks the best approaches to Covid-19

They say the City of Duluth is fully prepared for effective public safety and emergency response when, rather than if, the virus arrives in the area.

The city is planning to align standards under the guidance of Governor Walz.

Certain remedies and strategies in response to Covid-19 are already developing.

City staff tells us through all of this city affairs will continue as usual until there is a change needed.

“We are evaluating city operations as events unfold. our leadership team is in regular communication. At this time there are no changes to city operations,” said Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has asked if the governor’s office could take a few things into consideration as this global pandemic is causing worry.

One of those things is to have an understanding of the mental well-being of community members.

“Dozens of people have come to me saying they are feeling worried and anxious. They are concerned about how this will impact their business. They are concerned about the health of their parents or children. They are worried about their work schedules and their paychecks,” said Mayor Larson.

The mayor is asking the state to think about implementing mental health crisis lines.

She also hopes Governor Walz would consider extending the cold weather rule beyond the April 15th deadline.

This rule prevents heat from being turned off during cold weather, even if people can’t afford to pay their utility bills.

Currently, Duluth city leaders have prompted city workers to stop all utility shut-offs until the April date.

The city is also putting together a comprehensive cleaning program for city buildings to ensure public spaces are appropriately cleaned.

All city-sponsored events will also be handled on a case by case basis.

Mayor Larson also plans to kee Governor Walz informed about the economic impact on the city, especially if the virus reaches the city.

City officials say they will continue to track the virus and evaluate further preparations.