Eskomos Boys, Hilltoppers Girls React to State Basketball Tournament Cancellations

Esko was set to play in the section 7AA final while Duluth Marshall was set to play in the Class AA semifinals on Friday night.

ESKO, Minn. – The MSHSL announced on Friday morning that the remainder of the girls basketball state tournament and the boys basketball section playoffs and upcoming state tournament would be canceled, effective immediately.

The Duluth Marshall girls were one of two Northland teams left in the state basketball tournament. The Hilltoppers won their quarterfinal game on Wednesday to win their first state tournament game in program history. Duluth Marshall was set to take on Providence Academy in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Esko boys basketball team was set to play Pierz in the section 7AA final on Friday night at Romano Gym. The Eskomos were looking to make their third straight trip to state. Both head coaches discussed what it meant to have these tournaments canceled and have their seasons end abruptly.