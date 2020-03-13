Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Respond to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Health experts say many of those with COVID-19 will have either no or mild symptoms, making testing important to identify cases.

But testing itself is extremely limited in the state of Minnesota right now. It is done through the Minnesota Department of Health, and is reserved for those who are at high risk. Specifically those who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Essentia Health is now developing contingency plans for supplies and holding regular meetings and weekly media conferences to discuss strategy.

“As healthcare professionals, we recognize that we’re often seen as a valuable source of information to the community and the communities we serve, turning our focus not only internally but externally to be a resource to our communities,” said Dr. John Prior, President of East Market of Essentia Health.

Healthcare providers say if you have no to mild symptoms of COVID-19, you should not go to a clinic, urgent care or emergency department, but rather, should stay at home, stay 6 feet away from everybody else, drink water and take Tylenol. If symptoms are more severe, getting tested can be the next step.

Essentia and St. Luk’s are now partnering to make drive thru testing available.

“We are testing patients who qualify for testing. We do not have a confirmed positive yet in our region. That will happen. It will happen and people shouldn’t be concerned about that. We expect it, we know it’s going to be here. We are planning actively for it,” said Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs at St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s is now offering two free eCare visits that are accessible through their internet site, specifically for people with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The visits are typically 30 dollars but will be free when using the code COVID19.

For more information about the eCare visits, visit slhduluth.com/ecare.