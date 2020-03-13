Fun Run With A Covered Upper Lip

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Mustache March Run 5k

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are running on Duluth’s Lake Walk in style! Grow out you own mustache or slap on a fake one and walk or run a 5k with friends. This event takes place on Saturday March 21st at 5pm by the Fitger’s stairs on the lake walk.

You can preregister by clicking HERE or head to the Rex Bar before the event and sign up that day!

Mustaches will be available at the event, free for participants! Fun costumes are encouraged.

This event will be chip timed, so pro’s can compete and the amateurs can laugh.

Everyone will also receive mustache swag, in the form of a green toasty stocking cap.

Mustache steel drink ware will be given away to both male and female overall winners, and then top 3 in each age group: under 18, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60+.

POST RACE PARTY: Pizzas and other tasty treats from Bulldog Pizza will be included for the awards ceremony! Grab a drink from Rex Bar, a slice of za and hang out.

AWARDS: After 5k awards are presented, the Best Mustache Contest will take place on stage at the Rex Bar, starting around 6:45pm. (It’s a hoot!)

For more information click HERE.